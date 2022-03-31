Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Short Interest Down 36.5% in March

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,600 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 999,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VRS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,433. Verso has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $786.89 million, a PE ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23.

Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.41 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verso will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRS. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 79.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verso by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

