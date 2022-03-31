Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 91.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,613,000 after buying an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Vertiv by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $11,443,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VRT opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen cut shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

Vertiv Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.