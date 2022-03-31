Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0117 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 103.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

