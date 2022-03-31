Viad (NYSE:VVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VVI. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Viad stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Viad has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $738.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.90.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viad will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,969,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter worth about $11,325,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Viad by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,690,000 after purchasing an additional 234,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Viad by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 202,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viad by 72.2% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 195,089 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

