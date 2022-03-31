Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Viavi Solutions worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 822,231 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,032,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,029,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62,969 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,808,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 72.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,553,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,267 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,796 shares of company stock valued at $309,341. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -270.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

