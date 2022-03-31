Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 69 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,314. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VINC shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

About Vincerx Pharma (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.