Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $30.82, but opened at $29.55. Viper Energy Partners shares last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 8,251 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,202,425 shares of company stock worth $58,002,879 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

