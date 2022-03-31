Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $242.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $203.76 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.35.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 37.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

