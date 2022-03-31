Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VSTO traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 650,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

