VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) and Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Head-To-Head Contrast

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) and Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares VIZIO and Integrated Media Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIZIO -1.85% -12.52% -4.51% Integrated Media Technology N/A N/A N/A

This table compares VIZIO and Integrated Media Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIZIO $2.12 billion 0.87 -$39.40 million ($0.21) -45.85 Integrated Media Technology $1.21 million 173.55 -$6.93 million N/A N/A

Integrated Media Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIZIO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of VIZIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Integrated Media Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VIZIO and Integrated Media Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIZIO 0 1 11 0 2.92 Integrated Media Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

VIZIO presently has a consensus price target of $26.09, indicating a potential upside of 170.93%. Given VIZIO’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Integrated Media Technology.

Summary

Integrated Media Technology beats VIZIO on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIZIO (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, and YouTube TV and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, and VIZIO Free channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms, as well as second screen viewing. It sells its products to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Integrated Media Technology (Get Rating)

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Hong Kong, China, Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company focuses on the marketing and sale of autostereoscopic display (ASD) products; ASD technology displays and marvel3DPro super-workstations; lenticular hardware and switchable lenticular hardware products; ASD digital signage displays; switchable glass products; Internet of Things products; and nano-coating plated air filters. It also engages in the business of risk analytics; healthcare technologies to assisted healthcare, age homes, and self-care homes; and sale of software and provision of consultancy services. In addition, the company offers management; administrative; and digital picture frame services. It serves the construction and real estate industry, including train stations, airports, convention centers, commercial offices, hospitals, and residential homes and apartments. The company was formerly known as China Integrated Media Corporation Limited and changed its name to Integrated Media Technology Limited in October 2016. Integrated Media Technology Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

