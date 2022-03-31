VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) will report $3.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $13.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMware stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.20. 12,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,310. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. VMware has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in VMware by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.