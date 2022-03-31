VMware (NYSE:VMW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $116.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average is $126.65. VMware has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.