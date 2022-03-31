VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,840,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in VNET Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VNET Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 86,959 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VNET Group by 321.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,960 shares in the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

