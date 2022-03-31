VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.27. VNET Group shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 15,735 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,840,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in VNET Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VNET Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,959 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VNET Group by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,960 shares during the period.

About VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

