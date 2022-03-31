Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €230.00 ($252.75) target price by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($142.86) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($225.27) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($338.46) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €244.19 ($268.34).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 traded down €0.42 ($0.46) during trading on Thursday, reaching €159.06 ($174.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 52-week high of €249.70 ($274.40). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €169.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €180.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.