Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.45

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.45 and traded as high as $5.99. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 135,330 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a PE ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.30.

Volt Information Sciences ( OTCMKTS:VOLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Volt Information Sciences had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOLT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volt Information Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Volt Information Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 25,647.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Volt Information Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing, International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

