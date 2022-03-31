Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Price Target Cut to €52.00

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from €53.00 ($58.24) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VNNVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €61.00 ($67.03) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vonovia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.75.

OTCMKTS:VNNVF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.39. 2,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

