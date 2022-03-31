Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.5% over the last three years.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Shares of IDE stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 87,989 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.