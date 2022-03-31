Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.5% over the last three years.
Shares of IDE stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (Get Rating)
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
