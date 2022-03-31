Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Insider Carol Denise Stott Sells 7,812 Shares

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) insider Carol Denise Stott sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $22,967.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. 9,770,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,650,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

VRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 5.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Vroom by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vroom by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vroom by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

