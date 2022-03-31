Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCH. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($185.71) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €162.09 ($178.12).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €151.85 ($166.87) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €135.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €145.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €109.00 ($119.78) and a 1 year high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

