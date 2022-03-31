Wagerr Tops One Day Volume of $1,175.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $1,175.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002238 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 233,088,281 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

