Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the period. Walker & Dunlop accounts for approximately 3.2% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $18,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WD traded down $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.28. 210,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,570. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day moving average is $136.01. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

