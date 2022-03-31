Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,310. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.79. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 404,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,657,399 shares of company stock worth $90,284,109 and sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,036,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

