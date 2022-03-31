Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $176.33

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$176.33 and last traded at C$176.26, with a volume of 69892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$174.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$144.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$147.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$150.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$162.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$164.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

