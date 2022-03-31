WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WDFC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WDFC opened at $184.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average is $224.54. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $182.11 and a fifty-two week high of $321.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.