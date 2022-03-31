WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
WDFC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of WDFC opened at $184.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average is $224.54. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $182.11 and a fifty-two week high of $321.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
