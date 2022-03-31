WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of WeCommerce from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

WECMF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. WeCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start online store. The company focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem. It also engages in the software as a service, digital goods, and services businesses that build apps and themes and run agencies that support Shopify merchants.

