WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of WeCommerce from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
WECMF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. WeCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $16.31.
WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start online store. The company focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem. It also engages in the software as a service, digital goods, and services businesses that build apps and themes and run agencies that support Shopify merchants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeCommerce (WECMF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for WeCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.