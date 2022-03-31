Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

