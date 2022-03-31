Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

FITB has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of FITB opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

