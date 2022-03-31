Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.79.

GBT traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.75. 5,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,125. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 38,472 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after buying an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

