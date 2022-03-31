Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sleep Number in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $150.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

