Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $24.68

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.68, but opened at $26.95. Weibo shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after buying an additional 512,861 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,885,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,309,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

