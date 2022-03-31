Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $24.68

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.68, but opened at $26.95. Weibo shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.
The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after buying an additional 512,861 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,885,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,309,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.