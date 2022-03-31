Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.55.

NYSE:HCA traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $253.96. 20,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.65. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $185.21 and a 52 week high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,396,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

