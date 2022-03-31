Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 55.6% in March

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wesfarmers stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFAFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wesfarmers in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.

