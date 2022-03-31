Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Western Digital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Western Digital by 28.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $50.27. 41,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

