Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,252. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

