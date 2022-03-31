Western Union (NYSE:WU) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of WU opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Western Union by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Western Union by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,348,000 after buying an additional 820,330 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Western Union by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,261,000 after buying an additional 1,344,307 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

