Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Sells $1,002,720.00 in Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $1,002,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of Westlake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $489,760.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of Westlake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $751,020.00.

Westlake stock opened at $124.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.66. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,328,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,845,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

