Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $288.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 116,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 471,479 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,523.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 297,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 278,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

