WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

Shares of WRK opened at $47.34 on Thursday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 43.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,392,000 after acquiring an additional 130,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 27.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

