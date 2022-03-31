WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,848 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $126,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 16.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.74. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17,521.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

