Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

