Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 48.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 172,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $50.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

