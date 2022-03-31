WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHF. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHF. StockNews.com raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group cut WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

