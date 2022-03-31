WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

WHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Hovde Group lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

WhiteHorse Finance stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,518. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $347.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.36.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

