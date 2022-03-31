Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 126.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $647.74 million, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.