Wilder World Price Reaches $1.71 (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $145.60 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00036734 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00108742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wilder World

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,233,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

