William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLAY. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $49.91 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 49.75%. The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.