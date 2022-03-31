Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

