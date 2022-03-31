Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.13

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.13 and last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 2022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

