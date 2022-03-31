Wownero (WOW) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (WOW) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and $24,528.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001778 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00047150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

